Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $23.92

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 91,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,197. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,470,066.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 554,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

