Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $32.50

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

