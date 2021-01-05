Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $76.52 on Monday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

