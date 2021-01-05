BTC Lite Reaches Market Cap of $65,882.90 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $65,882.90 and $24.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00044798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00347476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023975 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

