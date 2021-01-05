Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $254.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BURL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.16.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $253.38 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $264.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.