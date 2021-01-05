Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of BFST opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 261,267 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

