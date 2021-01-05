BUX Token Hits One Day Volume of $159,662.00 (BUX)

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. BUX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $159,662.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUX Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

BUX Token Token Profile

BUX is a token. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto.

BUX Token Token Trading

BUX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.