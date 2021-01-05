Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BY. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:BY opened at $15.60 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $601.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

