Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Byline Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BY stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129,011 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

