C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of CBNT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

