Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.65. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 419,655 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 153,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.