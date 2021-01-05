Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 146,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $187.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.