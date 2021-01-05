Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.67 Million

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce $329.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.22 million and the highest is $341.30 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $311.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.