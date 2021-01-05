Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 157,515 shares trading hands.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 133,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

