Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,875. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

