Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.69

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 371123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,461,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

