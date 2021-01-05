Campbell Soup (CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 1st

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

