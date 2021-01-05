Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$124,246.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$31.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.23. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

