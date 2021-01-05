Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) PT Raised to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

