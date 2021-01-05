Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMD. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

CMD opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $80.91.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.