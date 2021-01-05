Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $121.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

