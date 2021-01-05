Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total value of C$1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,480,310.40. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$1,374,808.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$692,906.97. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,975.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.22. The company had a trading volume of 186,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

