Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.