Cappasity (CAPP) Hits Market Cap of $440,464.64

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Cappasity has a market cap of $440,464.64 and approximately $185.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00350169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024581 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

