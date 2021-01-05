Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Down 5.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 832,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 739,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

