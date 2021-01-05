Cardstack Price Up 69.5% Over Last Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Cardstack token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Coinsuper and Hotbit. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $5.15 million and $59,352.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00348429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinEx, Bibox, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

