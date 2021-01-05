Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.99

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 3877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.