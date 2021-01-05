Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $320.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

