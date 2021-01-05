Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $236.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,726,979 shares of company stock valued at $659,429,723 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Carvana by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.