Caspian Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market cap of $2.45 million and $12,362.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00333292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.