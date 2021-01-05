Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWQXF has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castellum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CWQXF remained flat at $$24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

