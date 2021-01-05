CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded CB Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. UBS Group AG increased its position in CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.