CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday.

CBFV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 13,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731. The company has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

