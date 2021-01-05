Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Achieves $13,659.49

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $13,659.49 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.