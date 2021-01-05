Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTTRY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ceconomy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.