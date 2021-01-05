Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,533,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $138.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

