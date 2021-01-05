Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. Scotiabank lowered Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of CE opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Celanese by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

