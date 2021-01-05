Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

