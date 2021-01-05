Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBMG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

CBMG opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.37. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

