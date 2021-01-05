Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.50 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $386,275.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,736,816 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.