Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.58.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.39. 32,766,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,471,070. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

