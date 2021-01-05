Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 14.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. 10,386,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 8,021,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDEV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

