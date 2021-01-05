Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris OShea acquired 336 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

On Monday, November 2nd, Chris OShea purchased 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock traded up GBX 1.31 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.79 ($0.62). 18,721,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,222,090. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica plc (CNA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

About Centrica plc (CNA.L)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

