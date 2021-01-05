Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 8.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.07. 1,135,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 912,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

