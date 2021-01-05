Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $77.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.