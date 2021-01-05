Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.