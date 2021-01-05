CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.19 Million

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $969.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $1.03 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

