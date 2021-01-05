Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

