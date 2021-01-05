Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of West Bancorporation worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 274.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

