Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.13. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

